Putin Extends Russian Aid to Iran Post Bandar Abbas Blast

In a gesture of international solidarity, President Vladimir Putin has extended Russian assistance to Iran in the wake of a devastating explosion at Bandar Abbas, a strategic Iranian port. The explosion resulted in at least 25 fatalities and left over 700 individuals injured, according to reports from Iranian state media.

The Russian leader conveyed his heartfelt condolences and expressed his hopes for a speedy recovery for all those affected. Putin's message, highlighted on the Kremlin's website, expressed 'sincere sympathy and support' for the families and victims of the incident.

The incident, which is believed to have been caused by the explosion of chemical materials, has cast a shadow over the region. The Iranian government continues its investigation into the exact cause of the catastrophe, while preparing to receive international aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)