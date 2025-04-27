Left Menu

Putin Extends Russian Aid to Iran Post Bandar Abbas Blast

President Vladimir Putin has offered Russian assistance to Iran following a devastating blast at the port of Bandar Abbas that resulted in at least 25 deaths and over 700 injuries. He extended his condolences and support to the victims' families and wished the injured a swift recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 14:34 IST
Putin Extends Russian Aid to Iran Post Bandar Abbas Blast
Putin

In a gesture of international solidarity, President Vladimir Putin has extended Russian assistance to Iran in the wake of a devastating explosion at Bandar Abbas, a strategic Iranian port. The explosion resulted in at least 25 fatalities and left over 700 individuals injured, according to reports from Iranian state media.

The Russian leader conveyed his heartfelt condolences and expressed his hopes for a speedy recovery for all those affected. Putin's message, highlighted on the Kremlin's website, expressed 'sincere sympathy and support' for the families and victims of the incident.

The incident, which is believed to have been caused by the explosion of chemical materials, has cast a shadow over the region. The Iranian government continues its investigation into the exact cause of the catastrophe, while preparing to receive international aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025