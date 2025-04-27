Putin Extends Russian Aid to Iran Post Bandar Abbas Blast
President Vladimir Putin has offered Russian assistance to Iran following a devastating blast at the port of Bandar Abbas that resulted in at least 25 deaths and over 700 injuries. He extended his condolences and support to the victims' families and wished the injured a swift recovery.
In a gesture of international solidarity, President Vladimir Putin has extended Russian assistance to Iran in the wake of a devastating explosion at Bandar Abbas, a strategic Iranian port. The explosion resulted in at least 25 fatalities and left over 700 individuals injured, according to reports from Iranian state media.
The Russian leader conveyed his heartfelt condolences and expressed his hopes for a speedy recovery for all those affected. Putin's message, highlighted on the Kremlin's website, expressed 'sincere sympathy and support' for the families and victims of the incident.
The incident, which is believed to have been caused by the explosion of chemical materials, has cast a shadow over the region. The Iranian government continues its investigation into the exact cause of the catastrophe, while preparing to receive international aid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
