Bandhan Bank Appoints Ratan Kumar Kesh as Interim MD & CEO

Ratan Kumar Kesh, executive director and chief operating officer of Bandhan Bank, has been appointed as the interim Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the private lender, effective from July 10.

This appointment follows the retirement of the current MD & CEO, who is set to retire on July 9.

According to a regulatory filing with the stock exchange on Saturday, Kesh will serve as the interim MD & CEO for a period of three months or until the new incumbent takes charge, whichever occurs earlier.

The appointment of Kesh has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India and is based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and the bank's board of directors during their meeting held earlier in the day.

The filing also confirmed that Kesh is not debarred or disqualified from holding the office of director by any order of SEBI or any other such authority.

Kesh's appointment is also subject to the approval of the bank's shareholders.

Ratan Kumar Kesh has been with Bandhan Bank as the executive director and chief operating officer since March 2023, with prior experience at ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, and Axis Bank.

