Elderly Man Falls Victim to Cryptocurrency Scam, Loses Rs 30.80 Lakh

A 60-year-old man has fallen victim to an online cryptocurrency investment fraud, resulting in a loss of Rs 30.80 lakh, according to police reports released on Saturday.

The police have registered an FIR against two suspects and are actively conducting investigations into the case. The Vartak Nagar police station official revealed that the complainant was initially contacted by the suspects on WhatsApp in June. They persuaded him to join a group, promising significant returns for investing in cryptocurrency.

Trusting these assurances, the victim invested approximately Rs 31 lakh. However, when he tried to redeem his returns, he found himself ignored by the group's administrators. Police officials have noted that no arrests have been made yet.

