Left Menu

Elderly Man Falls Victim to Cryptocurrency Scam, Loses Rs 30.80 Lakh

A 60-year-old man lost Rs 30.80 lakh in an online cryptocurrency fraud. Police have registered a case against two suspects who contacted the victim via WhatsApp, promising hefty returns. Despite investing the money, the victim failed to redeem any returns and was subsequently ignored by the fraudsters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-07-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 17:44 IST
Elderly Man Falls Victim to Cryptocurrency Scam, Loses Rs 30.80 Lakh
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old man has fallen victim to an online cryptocurrency investment fraud, resulting in a loss of Rs 30.80 lakh, according to police reports released on Saturday.

The police have registered an FIR against two suspects and are actively conducting investigations into the case. The Vartak Nagar police station official revealed that the complainant was initially contacted by the suspects on WhatsApp in June. They persuaded him to join a group, promising significant returns for investing in cryptocurrency.

Trusting these assurances, the victim invested approximately Rs 31 lakh. However, when he tried to redeem his returns, he found himself ignored by the group's administrators. Police officials have noted that no arrests have been made yet.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024