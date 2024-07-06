Left Menu

JP Nadda Pays Tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee in Jammu

BJP President JP Nadda and J-K BJP's Ravinder Raina honored Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary in Jammu. Nadda highlighted Mukherjee's contributions to India's integrity and criticized Congress's political performance, while emphasizing BJP's self-reliance under PM Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 19:03 IST
JP Nadda Pays Tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee in Jammu
BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, along with Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina, paid tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee in Jammu on his birth anniversary this Saturday. In his speech, Nadda praised Mukherjee's life of dedication and his significant relationship with Jammu and Kashmir.

'I am privileged to be here on the birth anniversary of our founding president, Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee,' Nadda stated. 'He devoted his life to the strengthening of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' not seeking any post or prestige.'

Nadda further described Mukherjee as a revolutionary and an intellectual who resigned from his position as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta to join the freedom movement. 'He was crucial in ensuring West Bengal and Punjab did not fall into Pakistan's hands and believed in a unified India without dual symbols or leaders. Mukherjee was arrested and died in Srinagar jail on June 23, 1953.'

Nadda lauded PM Modi's government for implementing Mukherjee's vision, particularly with the abrogation of Article 370, ensuring 'one symbol, one Legislature, and one chief.' He contrasted this with Congress, criticizing it for relying on coalitions and not winning independently, while emphasizing BJP's self-reliance and successes under PM Modi's leadership.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024