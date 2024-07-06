JP Nadda Pays Tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee in Jammu

BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, along with Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina, paid tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee in Jammu on his birth anniversary this Saturday. In his speech, Nadda praised Mukherjee's life of dedication and his significant relationship with Jammu and Kashmir.

'I am privileged to be here on the birth anniversary of our founding president, Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee,' Nadda stated. 'He devoted his life to the strengthening of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' not seeking any post or prestige.'

Nadda further described Mukherjee as a revolutionary and an intellectual who resigned from his position as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta to join the freedom movement. 'He was crucial in ensuring West Bengal and Punjab did not fall into Pakistan's hands and believed in a unified India without dual symbols or leaders. Mukherjee was arrested and died in Srinagar jail on June 23, 1953.'

Nadda lauded PM Modi's government for implementing Mukherjee's vision, particularly with the abrogation of Article 370, ensuring 'one symbol, one Legislature, and one chief.' He contrasted this with Congress, criticizing it for relying on coalitions and not winning independently, while emphasizing BJP's self-reliance and successes under PM Modi's leadership.

