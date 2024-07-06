MP CM Mohan Yadav Leads 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Tree-Planting Campaign

In a heartfelt endeavor to honor mothers and promote sustainable living, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav planted a sapling at Kapila Gaushala in Ujjain on Saturday, as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

During his visit, CM Yadav engaged in traditional rituals, performing puja for a Gaumata (cow) and feeding calves, underscoring his commitment to animal welfare. He emphasized the importance of saving sick and specially-abled cows, noting the government's initiatives to improve Gaushala management by involving community and religious leaders.

Expanding on the campaign's scope, CM Yadav revealed that the state aims to plant 5.5 crore trees, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national call. Earlier in Bhopal, he had launched the statewide campaign, which seeks to involve every citizen in planting a tree in their mother's name.

