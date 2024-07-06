G20 Ministers Shift Focus to Global Issues, Sidestepping Geopolitical Conflicts

G20 diplomats have decided to sidestep contentious geopolitical topics during their upcoming ministerial meetings to prepare for November's summit of the world's largest economies, Brazil's sherpa announced on Friday.

Scheduled through October, the meetings will focus on advancing agreements on critical global issues such as climate change and reducing hunger, according to Mauricio Lyrio, Brazil's G20 sherpa. The decision comes after February's G20 finance leaders' meeting in Brazil failed to produce a joint statement due to divisions over conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

Lyrio confirmed an accord with his counterparts following intense preparatory talks this week in Rio de Janeiro. He urged ministers to concentrate on their specific themes without the burden of geopolitical issues.

Later this month, economic leaders and central bank chiefs will gather in Rio de Janeiro in preparation for the annual G20 summit slated for November 18-19. Last year's summit in New Delhi concluded with a declaration that avoided condemning Russia, instead highlighting the human suffering caused by the conflict.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)