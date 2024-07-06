Comprehensive Safety Measures for Kanwar Yatra Enacted by UP Officials

In anticipation of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra during the holy month of Sawan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently held a high-level meeting to ensure the safety and convenience of Kanwar pilgrims. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar subsequently met with senior officials from western Uttar Pradesh and four other states in Meerut to strategize for a safe pilgrimage.

Officials announced that no pilgrim will be allowed to carry any weapons such as spears or tridents. There will be no ban on DJs, though sound levels must comply with legal limits. The Yatra will be monitored via CCTV and drones. Special attention will be given to those carrying the national flag. The Kanwar Yatra is set to commence on July 22, with senior officials from Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and bordering districts participating in a coordination meeting.

To streamline operations, a WhatsApp group has been created for all 12 districts on the Kanwar route, divided into senior and police station-level officers. The route is segmented into five zones for security. Health camps with resting, dining, and accommodation facilities, including separate arrangements for women, will be established. Eight combined control rooms in UP and Uttarakhand will ensure necessary facilities, and heavy vehicle traffic will be restricted on key expressways during the Yatra.

DGP Prashant Kumar revealed additional measures including monitoring DJ music, enhanced security on state borders using dog squads, and bomb disposal teams. Liquor and meat shops along the route will be closed, and electric poles and transformers will be safeguarded. Officials from neighboring states are required to issue ID cards to pilgrims for better assistance.

