BJP Slams Politics Over Hathras Stampede, Questions Rahul Gandhi's Silence on Tamil Nadu Tragedy

BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi criticizes politicization of the Hathras stampede, urging sensitivity. He questions Rahul Gandhi's response to the Tamil Nadu liquor case. The Hathras incident resulted in 121 deaths, and the main accused was arrested. The court inquired about permissions for the event's gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 23:18 IST
BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi condemned the politicization of the Hathras stampede incident, emphasizing the need for sensitivity and maturity in addressing such tragedies. Trivedi stated that the Uttar Pradesh government is acting with full vigilance, having arrested the accused and promising strict actions against the guilty.

Trivedi also questioned Rahul Gandhi over his response to the Tamil Nadu spurious liquor case, which claimed 65 lives. He criticized Gandhi for not visiting the affected people or issuing a statement, pointing out that the Tamil Nadu government is allied with Gandhi's INDI coalition.

Addressing the Hathras tragedy, Trivedi noted that 121 devotees died in the stampede during a 'Satsang' event organized by self-styled godman Suraj Pal Singh, alias 'Bhole Baba'. The main accused, Devprakash Madhukar, was produced in court and was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. He was arrested after a reward was announced for information leading to his capture.

