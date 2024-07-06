Left Menu

Gujarat CM Offers Prayers at Jagannath Puri Temple Ahead of Historic 147th Rath Yatra

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel prayed at Jagannath Puri Temple in Odisha ahead of the 147th Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. The festival, a major religious event, promises massive participation. Preparations include 24-hour control rooms and medical kits for devotees.

Bhupendra Patel offers prayer at Jagannath Puri temple (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday offered prayers at the Jagannath Puri Temple in Odisha on the eve of Lord Jagannath's 147th Rath Yatra, which is set to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Expressing his blessings, Patel emphasized the importance of the festival for the prosperity and happiness of the state.

Earlier today, the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra—Nandighosha, Darpadalana, and Taladhwaja—were brought to the Singha Dwara of Puri Srimandir, preparing for the historic Rath Yatra. Known as the Chariot festival, it is believed to be as ancient as the Jagannath Temple itself.

The Rath Yatra attracts worshippers globally, from New Zealand to London and South Africa. It represents the Holy Trinity's journey to their maternal aunt, Goddess Gundicha Devi's Temple, and concludes with their return after eight days. Odisha Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena announced comprehensive measures for the festival, including 24-hour control rooms and medical kits in every bus catering to devotees.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

