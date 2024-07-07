Left Menu

Odisha Police Harnesses AI for Enhanced Traffic Management During Rath Yatra

Odisha Police is set to pilot AI and drone technology for better traffic and crowd control during the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra on July 7. Miniature artist L Eswar Rao also crafted eco-friendly chariots for the festival using tamarind seeds, papers, and incense sticks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 08:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 08:51 IST
Odisha Police Harnesses AI for Enhanced Traffic Management During Rath Yatra
Additional DGP, Odisha, Dayal Gangwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Police is poised to leverage artificial intelligence and drone technology on a trial basis for optimized traffic and crowd management during the upcoming Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. Scheduled for July 7, the festival, with roots as ancient as the Jagannath Temple itself, will see enhanced surveillance.

For the first time, CCTV footage from around 40 cameras will be integrated with AI analytics to identify traffic jams and blind spots. Additionally, drones equipped with public address systems will assist in managing areas prone to congestion, said Additional DGP Dayal Gangwar.

In preparation for the event, Bhubaneswar-based miniature artist L Eswar Rao has crafted eco-friendly chariots of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra. Created from tamarind seeds, incense sticks, and paper, these intricately detailed chariots are only two inches tall, showcasing Rao's 25 years of expertise in miniature art.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024