Odisha Police Harnesses AI for Enhanced Traffic Management During Rath Yatra

Odisha Police is poised to leverage artificial intelligence and drone technology on a trial basis for optimized traffic and crowd management during the upcoming Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. Scheduled for July 7, the festival, with roots as ancient as the Jagannath Temple itself, will see enhanced surveillance.

For the first time, CCTV footage from around 40 cameras will be integrated with AI analytics to identify traffic jams and blind spots. Additionally, drones equipped with public address systems will assist in managing areas prone to congestion, said Additional DGP Dayal Gangwar.

In preparation for the event, Bhubaneswar-based miniature artist L Eswar Rao has crafted eco-friendly chariots of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra. Created from tamarind seeds, incense sticks, and paper, these intricately detailed chariots are only two inches tall, showcasing Rao's 25 years of expertise in miniature art.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)