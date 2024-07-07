Family Rescued After House Wall Collapse Amid Uttarakhand Rains

In Almora district of Uttarakhand, a family narrowly avoided injury when the wall of their house collapsed early Sunday morning, officials reported. Despite no injuries, the collapse led to rainwater flooding the house, trapping the family inside. The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) was promptly called to rescue the family and relocate them to safety.

SDRF officials noted that the incident occurred around 1:00 AM in the Golna Kararia area. 'The wall broke down last night around 1:00 AM, causing rainwater to enter the house in Golna Kararia of Almora district,' an SDRF representative stated.

The SDRF team quickly moved the family to a secure location later that night. The continuous downpours in Uttarakhand have disrupted normal life, damaging houses, submerging roads, uprooting trees, and causing widespread flooding.

In another incident on Saturday, a bridge in Ramnagar collapsed amid heavy rainfall. Significant rivers like the Ganga, Alaknanda, Bhagirathi, Sarada, Mandakini, and Kosi are flowing above danger levels due to the sustained heavy rains.

The inclement weather has severely affected daily life across the state, with over 100 roads being closed. The weather department forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall for Sunday, prompting further alerts.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the District Magistrates of the affected districts to remain vigilant. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in nine districts on July 7. CM Dhami has advised residents to stay in safe places and be cautious due to the potential for severe weather-related disasters.

CM Dhami has also directed disaster management authorities, including Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman, to continuously monitor the situation from the State Emergency Operations Center. District magistrates have been instructed to take every possible precaution to protect life and property.

In a public message, CM Dhami urged people to ignore rumors and follow official guidelines. He advised against traveling to dangerous areas unless absolutely necessary. The government's priority is to minimize loss of life and property. All necessary preparations have been made at the government and departmental levels to handle extreme situations. Special precautions have been recommended for children, women, and the elderly. (ANI)

