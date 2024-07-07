Left Menu

Delhi HC to Hear Plea by Kejriwal for Extra Legal Meetings During Custody

The Delhi High Court will hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea for additional meetings with his lawyers during judicial custody. This follows the trial court's dismissal of his request, despite co-accused Sanjay Singh being granted similar privileges. Kejriwal also seeks access for his wife to consult on his medical care.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is set to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea, requesting additional meetings with his lawyers during his judicial custody on July 8. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna's bench will preside over the matter on Monday.

Recently, the trial court dismissed Kejriwal's plea, citing that he faces approximately 30 litigations across the country and requires additional meetings with his lawyers for fair trial discussions. Kejriwal's counsel noted that he was arrested in another case by the CBI after filing this application.

In a related instance, co-accused Sanjay Singh was granted additional legal meetings as per a February 22, 2024 order. The trial court dismissed Kejriwal's plea, stating no new grounds were presented to deviate from a prior April 10, 2024 decision. The court also rejected Kejriwal's request for his wife's presence during his medical consultations, emphasizing adherence to prison rules and the fact that other inmates with the same ailment were also not given such allowances.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja stated that the relevant Prison Rule—Rule 479 (C) of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018—only allows for a family attendant if the prisoner is admitted to a hospital outside jail premises. Kejriwal is currently in judicial custody in Tihar Jail and not admitted to any hospital.

However, the court permitted Kejriwal's wife to independently consult the medical board about his prescribed diet, and directed jail authorities to provide his medical records to her. Kejriwal's petition stems from the excise policy money laundering case, where he is accused of irregularities such as undue favors to license holders and modifying the excise policy without proper approvals.

