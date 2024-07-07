Britain's Government Strives to Avert Job Losses Amid Tata Steel Negotiations
Britain's new government is focusing on avoiding job losses in its discussions with Tata Steel. The firm is closing its high-carbon blast furnaces, leading to potential job cuts. The government aims to finalize a support package to transition Tata Steel to low-carbon technologies, with unions seeking a better job-saving deal.
The new British government is prioritizing job retention in its ongoing negotiations with Tata Steel regarding state support for a shift to low-carbon technologies, according to business minister Jonathan Reynolds.
Tata Steel, the largest steel producer in the UK, began shutting down one of its carbon-heavy blast furnaces last Thursday, with the other slated for a September closure. This move could lead to the loss of up to 2,800 jobs at the Port Talbot plant in South Wales.
The government will need to finalize a 500 million pound ($635 million) support package agreed upon by the previous administration to facilitate the construction of a lower-carbon electric arc furnace. However, unions are advocating for a revised deal with Tata Steel that could help mitigate some job losses. "We see this as a major priority," Reynolds told the BBC, emphasizing the inclusion of job guarantees in the ongoing talks.
