Left Menu

Britain's Government Strives to Avert Job Losses Amid Tata Steel Negotiations

Britain's new government is focusing on avoiding job losses in its discussions with Tata Steel. The firm is closing its high-carbon blast furnaces, leading to potential job cuts. The government aims to finalize a support package to transition Tata Steel to low-carbon technologies, with unions seeking a better job-saving deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-07-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 13:51 IST
Britain's Government Strives to Avert Job Losses Amid Tata Steel Negotiations
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The new British government is prioritizing job retention in its ongoing negotiations with Tata Steel regarding state support for a shift to low-carbon technologies, according to business minister Jonathan Reynolds.

Tata Steel, the largest steel producer in the UK, began shutting down one of its carbon-heavy blast furnaces last Thursday, with the other slated for a September closure. This move could lead to the loss of up to 2,800 jobs at the Port Talbot plant in South Wales.

The government will need to finalize a 500 million pound ($635 million) support package agreed upon by the previous administration to facilitate the construction of a lower-carbon electric arc furnace. However, unions are advocating for a revised deal with Tata Steel that could help mitigate some job losses. "We see this as a major priority," Reynolds told the BBC, emphasizing the inclusion of job guarantees in the ongoing talks.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024