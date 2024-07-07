Britain's Government Strives to Avert Job Losses Amid Tata Steel Negotiations

The new British government is prioritizing job retention in its ongoing negotiations with Tata Steel regarding state support for a shift to low-carbon technologies, according to business minister Jonathan Reynolds.

Tata Steel, the largest steel producer in the UK, began shutting down one of its carbon-heavy blast furnaces last Thursday, with the other slated for a September closure. This move could lead to the loss of up to 2,800 jobs at the Port Talbot plant in South Wales.

The government will need to finalize a 500 million pound ($635 million) support package agreed upon by the previous administration to facilitate the construction of a lower-carbon electric arc furnace. However, unions are advocating for a revised deal with Tata Steel that could help mitigate some job losses. "We see this as a major priority," Reynolds told the BBC, emphasizing the inclusion of job guarantees in the ongoing talks.

