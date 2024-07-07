Left Menu

CM Bhupendra Patel Kicks Off Jagannath Yatra with Blessings for Peace and Prosperity

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended greetings for the Lord Jagannath Yatra, praying for peace and prosperity. The Yatra began in Ahmedabad with fanfare, with over 15,000 police personnel deployed. Union Minister Amit Shah performed 'Mangla Aarti' at the temple, and President Murmu is set to attend the event in Puri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 14:25 IST
CM Bhupendra Patel Kicks Off Jagannath Yatra with Blessings for Peace and Prosperity
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participates in Rath Yatra celebrations (X/@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the commencement of the Lord Jagannath Yatra on Sunday, praying for the peace and prosperity of both Gujarat and the entire country. CM Patel, along with Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, participated in the Rath Yatra festival celebrations.

CM Patel performed the 'Pahind Vidhi'—a symbolic cleaning of the path for Lord Jagannath's chariot. Addressing the gathering, CM Patel remarked that the Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad is regarded as the largest after the Rath Yatra in Puri. He emphasized that this holy day offers divine darshan to citizens, helping them find solace and relief from sorrows.

'The Rath Yatra, synonymous with devotion, worship, and communal service, has transitioned into a large-scale folk festival. Comprehensive safety measures have been implemented to ensure a peaceful procession,' stated Patel. He also extended Kutchi New Year 'Ashadhi Beej' wishes to the state, national, and global Kutchi communities, marking the festival that celebrates the arrival of rain.

Earlier today, Union Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal performed 'Mangla Aarti' at the temple, inaugurating the festivities. With over 15,000 police personnel deployed, the 147th Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad has drawn lakhs of devotees. Concurrently, the annual Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri district, a tradition as ancient as the Jagannath Temple itself, began with President Droupadi Murmu among the attendees. This year marks a two-day celebration for the first time in 53 years.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024