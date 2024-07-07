CM Bhupendra Patel Kicks Off Jagannath Yatra with Blessings for Peace and Prosperity

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the commencement of the Lord Jagannath Yatra on Sunday, praying for the peace and prosperity of both Gujarat and the entire country. CM Patel, along with Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, participated in the Rath Yatra festival celebrations.

CM Patel performed the 'Pahind Vidhi'—a symbolic cleaning of the path for Lord Jagannath's chariot. Addressing the gathering, CM Patel remarked that the Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad is regarded as the largest after the Rath Yatra in Puri. He emphasized that this holy day offers divine darshan to citizens, helping them find solace and relief from sorrows.

'The Rath Yatra, synonymous with devotion, worship, and communal service, has transitioned into a large-scale folk festival. Comprehensive safety measures have been implemented to ensure a peaceful procession,' stated Patel. He also extended Kutchi New Year 'Ashadhi Beej' wishes to the state, national, and global Kutchi communities, marking the festival that celebrates the arrival of rain.

Earlier today, Union Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal performed 'Mangla Aarti' at the temple, inaugurating the festivities. With over 15,000 police personnel deployed, the 147th Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad has drawn lakhs of devotees. Concurrently, the annual Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri district, a tradition as ancient as the Jagannath Temple itself, began with President Droupadi Murmu among the attendees. This year marks a two-day celebration for the first time in 53 years.

