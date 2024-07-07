Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Munitions Depot

Ukrainian drones targeted a munitions depot in Russia's Voronezh region overnight, a security source revealed on Sunday. The source, speaking anonymously, said the 9,000 sq. metre depot, near the village of Sergeyevka, was hit and held a substantial stockpile of missiles and artillery shells.

The depot, storing surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, tank shells, and bullets, is approximately 85 miles from the nearest Kyiv-controlled area. Given the nature of the strike, there is a 'high chance' of detonations at other Russian military-industrial facilities soon, the source warned.

Ukraine has been expanding its fleet of long-range drones since Russia's 2022 invasion, aiming to strike deep within Russian territory. The recent attack underscores the escalating intensity of the conflict.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)