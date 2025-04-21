Left Menu

Kanhaiya Kumar Slams BJP's 'Political Conspiracy' in National Herald Case

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar accused the BJP of turning the National Herald case into a political conspiracy, alleging misuse of central agencies to suppress opposition voices. Kumar argued that the case lacks legal merit and criticised the BJP's tactics to defame the Gandhi family, emphasizing the irrelevance of financial allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:50 IST
  • India

On Monday, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a 'political conspiracy' in the National Herald case. He suggested the legal proceedings against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were politically motivated and aimed at diverting public attention from critical issues.

Kumar criticized the BJP for allegedly weaponizing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target prominent opposition figures, noting the agency's low conviction rate as evidence of its misuse. He rebuked the BJP's claims of financial misconduct, asserting that the case lacks substance, given no monetary transactions between the involved entities.

Drawing historical parallels, Kumar likened the BJP's actions to British colonial strategies of silencing dissent, highlighting a broader pattern of using legal mechanisms to suppress opposition voices. He challenged the government to present concrete evidence if genuine wrongdoing exists, rather than deploying agencies to stifle democracy.

