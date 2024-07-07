Hemant Soren's Third Term: A New Beginning for Jharkhand Government
Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand's Chief Minister for the third time and plans to expand his cabinet after proving his majority in the Legislative Assembly. His return comes after being granted bail following a five-month incarceration linked to a land scam and money laundering charges.
Hemant Soren has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time, as he took the oath of office on July 4 in Raj Bhavan, Ranchi. This marks a new chapter for the state government under Soren's leadership.
The cabinet expansion is set to occur after Soren's government proves its majority in a special session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly scheduled for Monday. This move aims to strengthen the administration following his return to power.
Soren's return follows his release from Birsa Munda Jail on June 28, after nearly five months behind bars. He was previously arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on charges linked to an alleged land scam and money laundering. His return is expected to fortify the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which secured three seats in the tribal-dominated state during the Lok Sabha elections.
