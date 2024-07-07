Flood Catastrophe in Assam: Death Toll Rises to 66 Amidst Widespread Destruction

The flood situation in Assam has worsened tragically, with eight more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, including three children, raising the toll to 66 this year, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Sunday saw fatalities in Dhubri, Nalbari, Cachar, Goalpara, Dhemaji, and Sivasagar districts, where floodwaters continue to ravage communities. Over 22.74 lakh people across 28 districts remain impacted by the deluge, with many seeking refuge in relief camps.

The severely affected districts include Kamrup, Nagaon, Cachar, Dhubri, and others. The floods have submerged 3,446 villages and 68,432.75 hectares of crop area. Dhubri district alone reports 754,791 affected individuals. The second wave of flooding has impacted over 1.56 million domestic animals, destroyed nearly 300 homes, and washed away 214 animals.

Rescue operations by NDRF, SDRF, and local authorities continue, as infrastructure takes a hit with 172 roads and six bridges damaged. Nine rivers, including the mighty Brahmaputra, remain above danger levels at several locations. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visited flood relief camps in Kamrup, ensuring support and promising new homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for affected families.

