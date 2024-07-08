Mango Festival in Tripura Showcases Diverse Varieties and Farmer Initiatives

Tripura's Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath kicked off the Mango Festival on Sunday, underscoring the vast array of mango varieties cultivated in the region. The festival aims to celebrate and support the local farming community's efforts.

During the event, Nath lauded the progressive farmers from the Ganda Twuisa subdivision, formerly known as Gandacherra in the Dhalai district, for creating a 'mini world of mangoes.' He mentioned that notable mango varieties from countries like Thailand, Japan, and Bangladesh are being grown locally, with these orchards being privately owned.

Nath announced plans to install a solar-powered mini cold storage and a solar-powered water pump, enhancing infrastructure for the farmers. The area boasts 22 varieties of mangoes, with 144 farmers involved, 15 of whom are experts. Nath revealed that each farmer earns an annual income between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh.

Local farmer Tapan Jyoti Chakma shared his experience of cultivating 13 mango varieties, noting profitability but stressing the need for advanced equipment. Priyo Chakma, another farmer, highlighted inadequate marketing support and called for government assistance to provide proper commercial spaces, similar to winter traders in Agartala.

In addition, the event saw the virtual inauguration of the Farmers Knowledge Centre at Raisyabari, attended by ADC Executive Member Rajesh Tripura, ex-MP Rebati Tripura, MLA Nandita Reang Debbarma, and other senior officials.

