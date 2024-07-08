Left Menu

30 Rescued Amidst Uttarakhand Floodwaters as Heavy Rains Lash Region

Thirty individuals trapped in floodwaters in Jagpura, Uttarakhand, were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force amidst heavy rain. Efforts continue in the region as the India Meteorological Department issues a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall. Authorities urge caution and have temporarily suspended the Char Dham Yatra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 10:32 IST
30 Rescued Amidst Uttarakhand Floodwaters as Heavy Rains Lash Region
Source: SDRF Uttarakhand Police . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid persistent heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, 30 people trapped in floodwaters in Jagpura have been rescued, officials confirmed on Monday. The rescue operation was initiated late Sunday night after the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) received an alert from Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Tanakpur about severe waterlogging.

A team led by Sub-Inspector Manish Bhakuni reached the site under challenging conditions and successfully evacuated all individuals. The rescued were transported to a night shelter in Banbasa by bus.

SDRF then dispatched sub-teams to additional flood-affected areas, including Ward-9 in Tanakpur and another severely waterlogged site in Jagpura. The SDRF Uttarakhand Police updated the public on social media platform X, highlighting their ongoing rescue efforts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for extremely heavy rain across Uttarakhand until July 10. In Rishikesh, the Ganges witnessed a significant water level rise, prompting SDRF to issue alerts for travelers to avoid staying at the ghats at night.

Lokeet, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Dehradun, stated that the police remain in close contact with the administration, relocating residents from riverbanks and preventing access to these high-risk areas. Furthermore, the ongoing Char Dham Yatra has been temporarily suspended for safety reasons.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024