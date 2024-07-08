30 Rescued Amidst Uttarakhand Floodwaters as Heavy Rains Lash Region

Amid persistent heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, 30 people trapped in floodwaters in Jagpura have been rescued, officials confirmed on Monday. The rescue operation was initiated late Sunday night after the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) received an alert from Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Tanakpur about severe waterlogging.

A team led by Sub-Inspector Manish Bhakuni reached the site under challenging conditions and successfully evacuated all individuals. The rescued were transported to a night shelter in Banbasa by bus.

SDRF then dispatched sub-teams to additional flood-affected areas, including Ward-9 in Tanakpur and another severely waterlogged site in Jagpura. The SDRF Uttarakhand Police updated the public on social media platform X, highlighting their ongoing rescue efforts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for extremely heavy rain across Uttarakhand until July 10. In Rishikesh, the Ganges witnessed a significant water level rise, prompting SDRF to issue alerts for travelers to avoid staying at the ghats at night.

Lokeet, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Dehradun, stated that the police remain in close contact with the administration, relocating residents from riverbanks and preventing access to these high-risk areas. Furthermore, the ongoing Char Dham Yatra has been temporarily suspended for safety reasons.

