Supreme Court Upholds CBI Probe into Sandeshkhali Land Grabbing, Assault Allegations
The Supreme Court has rejected West Bengal's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's directive for a CBI investigation into land grabbing and sexual assault allegations in Sandeshkhali, citing inaction by WB police. The investigation aims to address charges of criminal activities and exploitation of vulnerable populations.
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the West Bengal government's plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order that directed a CBI investigation into allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali. The bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan refused to interfere with the Calcutta HC order, noting that police in West Bengal had failed to act for months.
Defending the Calcutta HC's decision, the Supreme Court stated that the order pertains to all related incidents. However, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing West Bengal, argued that substantial work had been done on the case and that a blanket direction was unnecessary.
The apex court remained unconvinced but clarified that its observations would not influence the trial or future remedies related to the case. West Bengal approached the Supreme Court to challenge the April 10 order of the Calcutta High Court, which mandated a CBI investigation into allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali.
