Enhanced Telecom Connectivity for Amarnathji Yatra 2024 Pilgrims

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced significant enhancements in telecom infrastructure to ensure seamless mobile connectivity for the pilgrims of Amarnathji Yatra 2024. This initiative, in collaboration with major Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) such as Airtel, BSNL, and Reliance JIO, aims to provide uninterrupted coverage along the Yatra routes.

A total of 82 sites, managed by Airtel, RJIL, and BSNL, will be operational, compared to 51 in the previous year. With 31 new sites established, the DoT aims to ensure continuous mobile service for pilgrims and the public alike. The routes from Lakhanpur to Qazigund and from Qazigund to Pahalgam and Baltal will be covered with 2G, 3G, 4G, and even 5G technology in several locations.

Additionally, SIM distribution centers have been strategically placed to facilitate telecom access for pilgrims. The 2024 Yatra, which spans 52 days from June 29 to August 19, sees devotees embarking on the pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine in the Kashmir Himalayas, organized by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The routes pass through Pahalgam and Baltal, with Baltal serving as a key camping ground for the pilgrims in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

This year's Yatra proceeds amidst heightened security concerns following recent terror attacks in the Jammu and Kashmir region. (ANI)

