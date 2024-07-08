Left Menu

Enhanced Telecom Connectivity for Amarnathji Yatra 2024 Pilgrims

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has upgraded telecom infrastructure to provide continuous mobile coverage for Amarnathji Yatra 2024 pilgrims. Collaborating with Airtel, BSNL, and Reliance JIO, 31 new sites have been added, ensuring seamless connectivity along the Yatra routes from Lakhanpur to Qazigund, and Pahalgam to Baltal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:24 IST
Enhanced Telecom Connectivity for Amarnathji Yatra 2024 Pilgrims
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced significant enhancements in telecom infrastructure to ensure seamless mobile connectivity for the pilgrims of Amarnathji Yatra 2024. This initiative, in collaboration with major Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) such as Airtel, BSNL, and Reliance JIO, aims to provide uninterrupted coverage along the Yatra routes.

A total of 82 sites, managed by Airtel, RJIL, and BSNL, will be operational, compared to 51 in the previous year. With 31 new sites established, the DoT aims to ensure continuous mobile service for pilgrims and the public alike. The routes from Lakhanpur to Qazigund and from Qazigund to Pahalgam and Baltal will be covered with 2G, 3G, 4G, and even 5G technology in several locations.

Additionally, SIM distribution centers have been strategically placed to facilitate telecom access for pilgrims. The 2024 Yatra, which spans 52 days from June 29 to August 19, sees devotees embarking on the pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine in the Kashmir Himalayas, organized by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The routes pass through Pahalgam and Baltal, with Baltal serving as a key camping ground for the pilgrims in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

This year's Yatra proceeds amidst heightened security concerns following recent terror attacks in the Jammu and Kashmir region. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024