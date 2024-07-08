Left Menu

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd Prepares for Major IPO

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd, a digital platform for truck operators, has filed papers with SEBI for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise funds through share sale. The IPO includes fresh issuance of Rs 550 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2.16 crore equity shares by promoters and investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:46 IST
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd Prepares for Major IPO
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd, an online platform serving truck operators, has submitted preliminary documents to SEBI to initiate fundraising via an initial public offering (IPO).

The company's IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 550 crore and the sale of up to 2.16 crore equity shares by both promoters and investors, the Bengaluru-based firm disclosed. Among the sellers are promoters Rajesh Kumar Naidu Yabaji, Chanakya Hridaya, and Ramasubramanian Balasubramaniam, along with investors including Accel India IV (Mauritius) Ltd and GSAM Holdings LLC.

The IPO also provides a provision for eligible employees to subscribe with a discount. A possible pre-IPO placement of up to 20% of the fresh issue size is also being considered, which could reduce the new issuance accordingly.

The funds from the fresh issuance would be allocated as follows: Rs 200 crore for sales and marketing, Rs 140 crore for capital augmentation of Blackbuck Finserve Pvt Ltd, and Rs 75 crore for product development and general corporate purposes.

Zinka Logistics had 1,783 permanent employees and 3,638 contract workers as of March 2024, and its operator base expanded to 9,63,345 truck operators. The company aims to list its shares on the BSE and NSE.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024