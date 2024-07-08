Rahul Gandhi Blasts Assam Government Over Flood Mismanagement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticized the Assam government over the flood situation in the state, describing it as a reflection of the "gross and grave mismanagement" by BJP's double-engine government, which had promised a "flood-free Assam." Gandhi highlighted the devastation, mentioning an 8-year-old victim and noting over 60 deaths, 53,000 displaced individuals, and 2.4 million people affected.

He called for a comprehensive and compassionate vision for Assam, emphasizing the need for proper relief, rehabilitation, and compensation in the short term, alongside a pan-Northeast water management authority to manage long-term flood control. Gandhi expressed solidarity with the people of Assam and urged the central government to provide expedited support.

Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led by President Bhupen Borah, submitted a memorandum to Gandhi, urging him to bring the perennial flood issue of Assam to Parliament. The APCC cited deforestation in the hills, leading to siltation in rivers, as a major cause of the flooding, recommending a pan-Northeast water management authority for long-term solutions and immediate strengthening of flood management infrastructure for short-term relief.

APCC leaders, MPs, MLAs, Frontal Heads, DCCs, and BCCs are currently touring the flood-affected areas. The latest figures indicate that 58 people have died and 53,429 are in shelter camps, with 23.9 lakh people affected across 3,535 villages. Additionally, 68,769 hectares of crop area have been submerged, and 114 animals, including six rhinos, have died in Kaziranga National Park.

