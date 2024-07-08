New Chennai Police Commissioner Prioritizes Law and Order Amidst High-Profile Murder

Taking charge as the new Police Commissioner of Chennai, IPS officer A Arun emphasized on Monday that his foremost priorities will be maintaining law and order and curbing the menace of rowdies. Addressing the assassination of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state chief K Armstrong will also be a key focus area.

"I am not new to Chennai. Issues such as law and order and controlling rowdies will be my first priority. I will also address the Armstrong issue (Tamil Nadu BSP state president K Armstrong). I have just taken charge," Arun stated. Arun succeeded Sandeep Rai Rathore as the Police Commissioner of Chennai.

K Armstrong, Tamil Nadu BSP Chief, was brutally murdered on Friday evening by unidentified assailants near his Perambur residence in Chennai. In the wake of the incident, Chennai police suspect the involvement of associates of gangster Arcot Suresh, who was killed in August of last year.

During an interview with ANI on Sunday, Asra Garg, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), North Chennai, revealed, "After sustained interrogation and diligent analysis of each suspect's circumstances, eight individuals have been arrested. We have seized seven blood-stained weapons, one Zomato t-shirt, a Zomato bag, and three bikes used in the crime." Garg indicated that the associates of Arcot Suresh, allegedly killed under Armstrong's conspiracy, might be behind the murder.

"Further investigations have resulted in the detention of three more suspects. Preliminary analysis suggests that the motive revolves around the murder of Arcot Suresh, believed to be conspired by Armstrong," Garg added. Special teams have been formed for a thorough investigation.

On Saturday, BSP supremo Mayawati urged the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate action. She stated on her 'X' account, "The brutal murder of a dedicated BSP leader and Tamil Nadu party unit president K Armstrong outside his Chennai home has shocked everyone. The government should take swift action to prevent such incidents in the future."

