Rahul Gandhi Visits Violence Victims in Manipur, Reaffirms Support

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited relief camps in Manipur, meeting victims of last year's violence. He interacted with Governor Anusuiya Uikey and emphasized his commitment to the people of Manipur. PM Modi highlighted ongoing government efforts to normalize the situation in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:09 IST
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) of Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Manipur (Photo/Twitter: AICC). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited the victims of violence at the relief camp in Moirang, Manipur's Bishnupur district on Monday. He offered support to the affected individuals, as announced by the Congress on social media platform X.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi reached Imphal and visited multiple relief camps, including those at Phubala High School and Jiribam Higher Secondary School. His visit aims to show solidarity with the affected people and provide comfort in their difficult times.

The Congress leader also engaged with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan in Imphal. Meanwhile, PM Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha, affirming that the central government is making all efforts to normalize the situation in Manipur, with significant arrests and FIRs filed to curb the violence.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

