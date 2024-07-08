Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Orders Crackdown on Drunk Driving and Late-Night Bars

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has directed Mumbai's Police Commissioner to curb drunk driving, with added focus on weekends and nights. He has also ordered strict action against late-night bars and pubs violating norms. These measures aim to enhance safety and law enforcement across the city.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday ordered Mumbai's Police Commissioner to curb the rising cases of drunk driving. He instructed authorities to conduct thorough checks on all roads, intersections, and crowded places and to take stringent action against offenders. The Chief Minister also demanded action against pubs and bars flouting norms, according to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Highlighting the importance of increased checks during weekends and nighttime, Shinde directed stringent penalties for those caught driving under the influence of alcohol. He urged officials to revoke the licenses of repeat offenders. Furthermore, Shinde instructed both the Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the police to regularly monitor pubs, bars, and restaurants, scrutinizing their opening hours, noise pollution rules, and necessary licenses. Establishments operating late into the night face the risk of license cancellation.

In a bid for coordination, Shinde appealed to the Municipal Corporation and Police Administration to work together on these initiatives. He also emphasized the need for public awareness about the dangers of drunk driving. These directions are part of a larger effort to ensure public safety and uphold law and order. The directives come in the wake of recent accidents in Worli and Pune, both involving drunk drivers and resulting in fatalities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

