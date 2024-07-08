Agricultural Boost: Kharif Crops Sowing Surges by 14%

The area sown to paddy has surged by 19.35 per cent to 59.99 lakh hectares so far in the ongoing 2024-25 kharif season, according to the agriculture ministry on Monday.

A year ago, the area under paddy was 50.26 lakh hectares.

Sowing of paddy, the primary kharif crop, began with the onset of the southwest monsoon in June, with harvesting expected from September.

Furthermore, the area sown to pulses increased to 36.81 lakh hectares till July 8 this season, compared to 23.78 lakh hectares during the same period last year, the ministry revealed.

Significant growth was noted in the coverage of 'arhar', which rose to 20.82 lakh hectares from 4.09 lakh hectares. The area sown to 'urad' also grew, reaching 5.37 lakh hectares, up from 3.67 lakh hectares.

However, the area under coarse cereals and 'Shree Anna' (millets) declined to 58.48 lakh hectares from 82.08 lakh hectares last year.

In contrast, the maize sown area increased to 41.09 lakh hectares from 30.22 lakh hectares previously.

The cultivation of oilseeds also saw a significant rise, reaching 80.31 lakh hectares in the current kharif season, up from 51.97 lakh hectares last year.

Among cash crops, sugarcane planting increased marginally to 56.88 lakh hectares from 55.45 lakh hectares, while cotton acreage expanded to 80.63 lakh hectares from 62.34 lakh hectares. However, jute-mesta acreage decreased to 5.63 lakh hectares from 6.02 lakh hectares.

Overall, the area sown to all kharif crops rose by 14 per cent, spanning 378.72 lakh hectares compared to 331.90 lakh hectares last year.

Despite an early monsoon arrival in Kerala, it has progressed sluggishly, with several regions experiencing below-normal rainfall. Nonetheless, the India Meteorological Department forecasts above-average rainfall for the June-September monsoon season.

