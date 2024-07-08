Uttar Pradesh to Preserve 948 Heritage Trees Under New Initiative

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has announced an ambitious plan to nurture 948 heritage trees as part of its Heritage Tree Adoption Scheme, according to a press statement released by the UP government. This initiative falls under the Vriksharopan Jan Abhiyan-2024, aiming to raise public awareness about these significant trees by establishing Heritage Tree Gardens in 11 districts.

These gardens will be located in Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly, Mathura, Sitapur, Chitrakoot, and Mirzapur. Each garden will mandatorily include a plant, twig, or branch propagated from a heritage tree, along with other locally important species. The project will require approximately eight hectares of land per garden.

Among the notable heritage trees are the Adansonia tree in Jhunsi (Prayagraj), the Peelu tree in the Ter Kadamba temple, and the Banyan tree at Valmiki Ashram in Unnao. These trees are linked to historical and mythological events, making them focal points for cultural preservation. In total, 28 species of trees over 100 years old have been designated as heritage trees by the Uttar Pradesh State Biodiversity Board and will be documented and propagated through this initiative.

