Mumbai Crime Branch Files 1735-Page Chargesheet in Salman Khan Firing Case

The Mumbai Crime Branch has charged nine individuals under MCOCA in the firing case at actor Salman Khan's residence. The 1735-page chargesheet includes witness statements and technical evidence, detailing the involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:53 IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Mumbai Crime Branch has filed a comprehensive 1735-page chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against nine individuals in the firing case at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence. This extensive chargesheet was submitted to the Special MCOC Court in Mumbai.

The charges have been pressed against six people who are currently under arrest and three who are still wanted, with gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi prominently named. The extensive documentation is divided into three volumes and encompasses 1735 pages, encompassing a wide range of evidentiary materials.

The evidence compiled includes statements from 46 witnesses, confessions under the MCOC Act, and a total of 22 panchanamas. On April 14, a firing incident was reported outside Khan's Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Subsequent arrests exposed links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, prompting the Mumbai Police to apply MCOCA.

In May, Harpal Singh (37) from Haryana's Fatehabad became the case's sixth arrestee. His involvement was uncovered through another accused, Mohammed Rafique Choudhary, who received financial backing from Singh for a reconnaissance mission around Khan's residence. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Vishnoi, was instrumental in planning the attack. Anmol provided the shooters with logistics and a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh after receiving weapon delivery in March 2024.

