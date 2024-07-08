Delhi to Upgrade Weather Forecast System with Advanced Technology

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh announced on Monday a major upgradation of Delhi's weather forecasting system to address public concerns amid the ongoing monsoon season. Speaking at a high-level meeting, Singh assured that efforts are underway to make the system user-friendly and to mitigate economic fallout from unexpected weather changes.

Currently, Delhi has 17 Automatic Weather Forecast Centers. The minister has directed the installation of 50 additional systems, with plans to eventually install up to 100 centers. This initiative aims to elevate the number of Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) to 100, aligning with international standards. These advanced systems provide specific and timely forecasts for better accuracy.

Singh also reviewed the upgradation of weather forecasting systems nationwide. He revealed that 3 radars and 180 AWS will be added in Delhi NCR. In Mumbai, 2 radars have been installed with 4 more planned. Chennai currently has 3 radars, and an additional one will be installed in Kolkata. The minister emphasized that such upgrades will extend to other populous cities and remote areas as well.

Additionally, a high-performance computing system with a 20-petaflop capacity will be introduced as part of this modernization. Singh praised the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for its continuous improvements and its role in disaster risk reduction. The IMD's efforts, he said, are instrumental for the department and for sharing world-class forecasting technologies with the public.

The minister highlighted the multiple benefits of new space and geospatial policies and recent launches of Geoportals. These efforts, he noted, have significantly benefited sectors like fisheries through improved forecasting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions empowering farmers, fishermen, and the common man through these advancements, Singh added. Dr. Mrityunjay Mohapatra, DG IMD, and other senior officials attended the meeting. (ANI)

