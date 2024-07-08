Former J-K Deputy CM Condemns Terrorist Attack, Salutes Martyred Soldiers

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta expressed his condolences to the families affected by a recent terrorist attack that claimed the lives of four Army soldiers in Kathua. Gupta condemned the attack, calling the terrorists 'cowards' who will not be spared.

'Terrorists have once again launched a cowardly attack. Security forces have made significant efforts to bring peace to J-K,' Gupta said. 'If such incidents occur, it is a matter of sadness. But these cowards will not be spared. I express my sympathies to the bereaved families,' he added.

'I salute the martyrdom of the four jawans. I think the terrorists will be neutralised soon. Work is being done on a zero-tolerance policy. Pakistan knows it can't win a direct fight, so it resorts to such actions,' Gupta continued. Four Army soldiers were killed and several others injured when terrorists struck in the Machedi area of Kathua.

According to officials, the affected area falls under the jurisdiction of the 9th Corps of the Indian Army. In related developments, after six terrorists were killed in separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, Brigadier Prithviraj Chauhan, Commander of 1sec RR, stated on Monday that the elimination of terrorists in South Kashmir is a significant blow to the Hizbul-Mujahideen.

Chauhan also mentioned that one Army personnel lost his life during the operation. The first encounter occurred in Modergam village, followed by another clash in the Frisal Chinnigam area. Jammu and Kashmir has seen a 'spike' in terrorist activities in recent months. In June, three terrorists were neutralized in an encounter in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of Doda district, according to ADGP Anand Jain.

