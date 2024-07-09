South Korean President Addresses NATO on North Korean Threat

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced plans to discuss the North Korean threat at the upcoming NATO summit. He emphasized that Moscow must choose between its alliances with North or South Korea, as the deepening military ties between Russia and North Korea pose a significant danger to global peace.

Yoon's remarks, shared ahead of the Washington summit, underscore his concern over the ongoing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, which threatens the security of both the Korean Peninsula and Europe. South Korea, along with Australia, Japan, and New Zealand, will be participating in the summit as Asia-Pacific partners.

The relations between South Korea and Russia have deteriorated, primarily due to reports of Pyongyang's missile and artillery shipments to Moscow. Yoon's drive to bolster South Korea's role in global security extends beyond the North Korean threat, encompassing issues like Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the geopolitical rivalry between China and the United States.

