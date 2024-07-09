South Korean President Addresses NATO on North Korean Threat
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to discuss the North Korean threat with NATO leaders, warning that Moscow must choose between North and South Korea. Yoon's comments come ahead of a NATO summit in Washington, where he aims to deepen security ties amid escalating tensions with Russia and North Korea.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced plans to discuss the North Korean threat at the upcoming NATO summit. He emphasized that Moscow must choose between its alliances with North or South Korea, as the deepening military ties between Russia and North Korea pose a significant danger to global peace.
Yoon's remarks, shared ahead of the Washington summit, underscore his concern over the ongoing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, which threatens the security of both the Korean Peninsula and Europe. South Korea, along with Australia, Japan, and New Zealand, will be participating in the summit as Asia-Pacific partners.
The relations between South Korea and Russia have deteriorated, primarily due to reports of Pyongyang's missile and artillery shipments to Moscow. Yoon's drive to bolster South Korea's role in global security extends beyond the North Korean threat, encompassing issues like Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the geopolitical rivalry between China and the United States.
