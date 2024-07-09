MFIN Advocates Cap on Micro-credit Indebtedness to Curb Over-borrowing
MFIN, a self-regulatory organization in the microfinance industry, on Tuesday proposed limiting micro-credit indebtedness per borrower to Rs two lakh and restricting the number of lenders to a maximum of four per debtor.
With 80% of micro-loans having a tenure of 18 months or more, the Rs two lakh cap would significantly reduce repayment obligations for borrowers, the organization stated. This policy is intended to ensure household incomes are carefully assessed to prevent borrowers from being overextended.
MFIN also urged credit information companies to improve data quality for underwriting purposes, emphasizing the industry's commitment to fostering responsible lending practices and promoting steady sector growth. Serving nearly 7.8 crore borrowers with an annual income under Rs three lakh, the sector's gross loan portfolio now stands at Rs 4.33 lakh crore.
