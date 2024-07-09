Left Menu

MFIN Advocates Cap on Micro-credit Indebtedness to Curb Over-borrowing

MFIN, a self-regulatory organization for the microfinance industry, recommends limiting micro-credit indebtedness per borrower to Rs two lakh and capping the number of lenders to four per debtor. This aims to alleviate repayment burdens, while also urging credit information companies to enhance data quality for better underwriting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-07-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 13:43 IST
MFIN Advocates Cap on Micro-credit Indebtedness to Curb Over-borrowing
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

MFIN, a self-regulatory organization in the microfinance industry, on Tuesday proposed limiting micro-credit indebtedness per borrower to Rs two lakh and restricting the number of lenders to a maximum of four per debtor.

With 80% of micro-loans having a tenure of 18 months or more, the Rs two lakh cap would significantly reduce repayment obligations for borrowers, the organization stated. This policy is intended to ensure household incomes are carefully assessed to prevent borrowers from being overextended.

MFIN also urged credit information companies to improve data quality for underwriting purposes, emphasizing the industry's commitment to fostering responsible lending practices and promoting steady sector growth. Serving nearly 7.8 crore borrowers with an annual income under Rs three lakh, the sector's gross loan portfolio now stands at Rs 4.33 lakh crore.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024