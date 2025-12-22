Left Menu

DJT Microfinance Secures Rs 130 Crore for Expansion

DJT Microfinance has secured Rs 130 crore in funding from public sector banks and NBFCs. This strategic investment supports its expansion, enabling improved service delivery for micro-entrepreneurs. The funds will enhance digital infrastructure, expand operations, and provide affordable credit to underserved communities, fostering grassroots economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

DJT Microfinance announced it has secured a substantial funding of Rs 130 crore from public sector banks and non-banking financial companies. This investment is critical for the company's strategic growth and ability to serve underbanked communities with affordable credit solutions.

The newly acquired funds will be directed towards expanding DJT's operations across various regions, bolstering its lending portfolio, and investing in advanced digital infrastructure. This is seen as a pivotal step in enhancing service delivery to micro-entrepreneurs, small traders, and low-income households.

DJT Microfinance eyes this funding as a catalyst to empower small entrepreneurs and drive sustainable economic development at the grassroots level. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to broadening financial inclusion and supporting economic growth across underserved populations.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025