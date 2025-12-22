DJT Microfinance Secures Rs 130 Crore for Expansion

DJT Microfinance announced it has secured a substantial funding of Rs 130 crore from public sector banks and non-banking financial companies. This investment is critical for the company's strategic growth and ability to serve underbanked communities with affordable credit solutions.

The newly acquired funds will be directed towards expanding DJT's operations across various regions, bolstering its lending portfolio, and investing in advanced digital infrastructure. This is seen as a pivotal step in enhancing service delivery to micro-entrepreneurs, small traders, and low-income households.

DJT Microfinance eyes this funding as a catalyst to empower small entrepreneurs and drive sustainable economic development at the grassroots level. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to broadening financial inclusion and supporting economic growth across underserved populations.