Norway to Boost Artillery Ammunition Production with $94 Million Investment in Nammo
Norway's government will invest 1 billion crowns ($94 million) in defence firm Nammo to expand artillery ammunition production. This move, announced during a NATO summit in Washington, aims to enhance the defence industry’s capacity. Nammo is set to increase production tenfold and maintain it for 15 years.
- Country:
- Norway
Norway's government has announced a substantial investment of 1 billion crowns ($94 million) in its defence sector, specifically targeting the production capabilities of Nammo, a leading ammunition producer.
The decision was revealed as NATO member states convened for their annual summit in Washington. The Norwegian government highlighted that the funds would enable Nammo to establish a new production line that will significantly boost output of modern artillery shells by ten times.
With the growing need to support Ukraine and bolster NATO's defence resources, this investment will also ensure Nammo maintains heightened production levels for at least 15 years. Nammo is co-owned by the Norwegian government and Finnish defence company Patria.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nammo
- Norway
- artillery
- ammunition
- defence
- production
- NATO
- Ukraine
- summit
- investment
ALSO READ
UK's Financial Turmoil: Voters Shift, Defence Spending Scrutinized, Office Values Plunge
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes oath as member of 18th Lok Sabha.
Biocon's Bengaluru Facility Gets EMA Nod for Biosimilar Bevacizumab Production
Musashi Auto Parts India Ramps Up EV e-Axle Production with Major Investment
Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Mother and Daughters in Defence Colony