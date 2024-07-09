Left Menu

Federal Reserve Chair Powell Addresses Senate Banking Committee

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell presented his prepared testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on July 9. The testimony covered crucial economic topics and future outlooks, highlighting the Federal Reserve's policy directions and concerns. For further details, see the linked document.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:57 IST
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered his prepared remarks to the Senate Banking Committee on July 9, addressing critical economic issues and providing insights into future monetary policy.

Powell's testimony touched on various aspects of the economy, including current challenges and the Federal Reserve's response strategies.

For the full text of his remarks, please visit the official Federal Reserve website.

