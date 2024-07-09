Switzerland Seeks Security in European Sky Shield Initiative Amid Ukraine Conflict

Neutral Switzerland has made a significant move by applying to join the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) air defense scheme during a time of heightened security concerns due to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Launched by Germany in 2022, the ESSI has mostly been supported by NATO members.

Urs Loher, Swiss national armaments chief, signed the membership application on Monday, as confirmed by the Swiss government. The initiative's goal is to reduce costs for participating countries by coordinating their procurement of air and missile defense systems like the Patriot missile system, and to promote cooperation in training, maintenance, and logistics.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has heightened calls within Switzerland to modernize its armed forces and to explicitly condemn Russia's actions. ESSI member states, including Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, and Lithuania, now have the opportunity to express their opinions on Switzerland's application. Following consultations, member states have two months to approve or raise concerns about Switzerland's participation, as noted by the government. Switzerland initially announced its intention to join ESSI in April.

