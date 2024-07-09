EU Lawmakers Divided Over Future of Climate Policies

The next European Commission will face significant challenges in enacting ambitious climate change policies amid a split among lawmakers, draft documents revealed.

Following the recent EU elections, incoming lawmakers are now setting their priorities for the next five-year term. Reviewed drafts show main lawmaker groups opposing new climate policies or intending to roll back existing ones.

The centre-right European People's Party and the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists both seek to revise the 2035 ban on new combustion engine car sales. The ECR plans to contest an EU proposal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040.

The EPP's draft supports current emissions targets but proposes delaying other green policies. Calls to reverse climate measures may gain support from the far-right Patriots for Europe alliance.

In contrast, Socialists and Democrats, the second-largest group, endorse strong climate policies and support ambitious 2040 targets, aligning with the liberal Renew group and the Greens.

This division presents a challenge for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who seeks majority support from EU lawmakers to secure a second term next week.

