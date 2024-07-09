Left Menu

EU Lawmakers Divided Over Future of Climate Policies

As the new European Commission prepares for its term, lawmakers are divided on climate change policies, with some groups seeking to revise or scrap existing measures. This divides the Parliament, posing a challenge for Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in securing support for her second term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:10 IST
EU Lawmakers Divided Over Future of Climate Policies
AI Generated Representative Image

The next European Commission will face significant challenges in enacting ambitious climate change policies amid a split among lawmakers, draft documents revealed.

Following the recent EU elections, incoming lawmakers are now setting their priorities for the next five-year term. Reviewed drafts show main lawmaker groups opposing new climate policies or intending to roll back existing ones.

The centre-right European People's Party and the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists both seek to revise the 2035 ban on new combustion engine car sales. The ECR plans to contest an EU proposal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040.

The EPP's draft supports current emissions targets but proposes delaying other green policies. Calls to reverse climate measures may gain support from the far-right Patriots for Europe alliance.

In contrast, Socialists and Democrats, the second-largest group, endorse strong climate policies and support ambitious 2040 targets, aligning with the liberal Renew group and the Greens.

This division presents a challenge for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who seeks majority support from EU lawmakers to secure a second term next week.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024