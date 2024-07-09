Left Menu

Russia Agrees to Expedite Military Spare Parts Delivery with Joint Production in India

Russia has agreed to address India's concerns over delays in supplying spare parts for Russian-origin military platforms by setting up joint production facilities in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised this issue with President Vladimir Putin at the 22nd India-Russia annual summit. The partnership aims to enhance military and technological cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:06 IST
In a significant development, Russia has agreed to address India's concerns over delays in the supply of spare parts for Russian-origin military platforms by establishing joint production facilities in India. The decision came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their summit talks on Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra revealed that both leaders have a general consensus on expediting the process, particularly through joint venture partnerships in India. This initiative aims to mitigate the delays and ensure a steady supply of critical spare parts for the Indian armed forces.

Modi's two-day visit to Russia for the 22nd annual India-Russia summit has emphasized the longstanding military and technological cooperation between the two nations. A joint statement highlighted commitments to the co-production of advanced defense technology, joint research and development, and the sustainment of military delegation exchanges.

