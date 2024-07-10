Left Menu

New Zealand Unveils Comprehensive Climate Strategy to Boost Resilience and Clean Energy

The New Zealand government announced a new climate strategy featuring resilient infrastructure, clean energy production, support for climate technologies, and reforestation. Climate Change Minister Simon Watts outlined five pillars for the strategy, aiming to meet climate goals by 2030 despite recent policy rollbacks. The government will soon consult on an emissions reduction plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 03:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 03:22 IST
New Zealand Unveils Comprehensive Climate Strategy to Boost Resilience and Clean Energy
AI Generated Representative Image

The New Zealand government has introduced a comprehensive strategy aimed at bolstering infrastructure resilience and expanding clean energy production. As part of the initiative, there will also be increased support for climate-mitigating technologies and forestation.

"We need to work together to reduce the impacts of climate change and prepare for its future impacts," stated Climate Change Minister Simon Watts. He emphasized that the strategy rests on five core pillars, highlighting the government's commitment to its climate objectives.

The strategy's pillars focus on resilient infrastructure and well-prepared communities, credible market support for climate transition, affordable clean energy, world-leading climate innovation, and nature-based solutions. Despite lagging in meeting its decade-end climate targets, the Climate Change Commission emphasizes the need for more efforts to encourage changes, remove barriers, and support investments. The government will soon consult on an emissions reduction plan for 2026-2030.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024