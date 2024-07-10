New Zealand Unveils Comprehensive Climate Strategy to Boost Resilience and Clean Energy

The New Zealand government has introduced a comprehensive strategy aimed at bolstering infrastructure resilience and expanding clean energy production. As part of the initiative, there will also be increased support for climate-mitigating technologies and forestation.

"We need to work together to reduce the impacts of climate change and prepare for its future impacts," stated Climate Change Minister Simon Watts. He emphasized that the strategy rests on five core pillars, highlighting the government's commitment to its climate objectives.

The strategy's pillars focus on resilient infrastructure and well-prepared communities, credible market support for climate transition, affordable clean energy, world-leading climate innovation, and nature-based solutions. Despite lagging in meeting its decade-end climate targets, the Climate Change Commission emphasizes the need for more efforts to encourage changes, remove barriers, and support investments. The government will soon consult on an emissions reduction plan for 2026-2030.

