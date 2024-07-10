Russia Strikes Odesa: A Night of Missiles and Drones

In a nighttime assault, Russia launched five missiles and 20 drones targeting Ukraine, with a focus on the Odesa port infrastructure, according to the Ukrainian air force.

The air force reported that 14 out of the 20 drones deployed in the attack were successfully intercepted and shot down.

This aggressive action marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, endangering crucial infrastructure in one of Ukraine's key port cities.

