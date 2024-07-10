Left Menu

Russia Strikes Odesa: A Night of Missiles and Drones

Russia launched five missiles and 20 drones overnight to attack Ukraine, with Odesa port infrastructure being a key target. The Ukrainian air force successfully shot down 14 out of the 20 drones launched during the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-07-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 11:03 IST
Russia Strikes Odesa: A Night of Missiles and Drones
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a nighttime assault, Russia launched five missiles and 20 drones targeting Ukraine, with a focus on the Odesa port infrastructure, according to the Ukrainian air force.

The air force reported that 14 out of the 20 drones deployed in the attack were successfully intercepted and shot down.

This aggressive action marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, endangering crucial infrastructure in one of Ukraine's key port cities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024