Uttarakhand CM Dhami Mourns Kedarnath MLA Shaila Rani Rawat's Demise

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday mourned the passing of Kedarnath MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in Dehradun, describing her as a dedicated public servant committed to the welfare of her constituency.

"Shaila Rani Rawat always worked for the welfare of the people in her constituency. Whenever she used to meet me, she always thought about the development of her region," Dhami said.

Expressing deep sorrow, Dhami added, "It is extremely sad that she is no more with us now. I pray to god that her soul rests in peace and to provide strength to her family." Dhami stressed that Rawat's demise is an irreparable loss to the party and community, highlighting her unwavering commitment to public service.

Rawat, a notable figure who won the Kedarnath seat in 2012 under a Congress ticket, lost the seat in 2017 but reclaimed it in 2022 representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

