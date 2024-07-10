Gazprom Maintains Steady Gas Supply to Europe via Ukraine

Russia's Gazprom has confirmed it will dispatch 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe through Ukraine on Wednesday. This volume remains unchanged from Tuesday's transmission, providing crucial continuity for European energy needs.

The announcement emphasizes Gazprom's role in the stable supply of natural gas to Europe despite the background of ongoing geopolitical challenges. The consistency in gas volume underscores the strategic importance of this energy corridor.

European countries can thus rely on the steady inflow of gas from Gazprom, even as uncertainties loom on the geopolitical landscape.

