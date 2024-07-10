Left Menu

Karnataka CM Faces Forgery Allegations in Major Land Scam

A complaint has been lodged against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others for allegedly forging documents to claim compensation from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Union Minister Pralhad Joshi calls for a CBI investigation into the alleged Rs 3,800 crore scam. CM Siddaramaiah denies wrongdoing and promises a thorough investigation.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A complaint has been filed against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and nine others, alleging forgery to claim compensation from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Social activist Snehamayi Krishna filed the complaint, implicating Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy Devaraj, and other family members.

The complaint, lodged at Vijayanagar Police Station in Mysuru, also names the deputy commissioner, tahsildar, deputy registrar, and several MUDA officials as complicit. Letters have been sent to the governor, chief secretary, and principal secretary of the revenue department, accusing MUDA of creating fake documents to unlawfully obtain valuable plots worth crores of rupees.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has demanded an impartial investigation, urging the state government to hand the case over to the CBI. Joshi described the case as a Rs 3,800 crore scam involving fraudulent transfer of plots to the name of CM Siddaramaiah's wife, alleging that the former DC had alerted the state government without any response. However, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar dismissed these allegations, attributing past scams to the BJP tenure. CM Siddaramaiah confirmed an ongoing investigation led by a senior IAS officer and insisted that a final decision would be made once the report is submitted.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

