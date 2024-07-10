Karnataka CM Faces Forgery Allegations in Major Land Scam

A complaint has been filed against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and nine others, alleging forgery to claim compensation from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Social activist Snehamayi Krishna filed the complaint, implicating Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy Devaraj, and other family members.

The complaint, lodged at Vijayanagar Police Station in Mysuru, also names the deputy commissioner, tahsildar, deputy registrar, and several MUDA officials as complicit. Letters have been sent to the governor, chief secretary, and principal secretary of the revenue department, accusing MUDA of creating fake documents to unlawfully obtain valuable plots worth crores of rupees.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has demanded an impartial investigation, urging the state government to hand the case over to the CBI. Joshi described the case as a Rs 3,800 crore scam involving fraudulent transfer of plots to the name of CM Siddaramaiah's wife, alleging that the former DC had alerted the state government without any response. However, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar dismissed these allegations, attributing past scams to the BJP tenure. CM Siddaramaiah confirmed an ongoing investigation led by a senior IAS officer and insisted that a final decision would be made once the report is submitted.

