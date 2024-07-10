Russia Targets Odesa: Deadly Drone and Missile Strikes Hit Ukraine
Russia launched a series of drone and missile strikes on Ukraine, resulting in two deaths and significant damage to infrastructure. The attacks, targeting the Black Sea region of Odesa and an energy facility in Rivne, have exacerbated Ukraine's ongoing power supply issues. Ukrainian forces managed to intercept several threats.
Russia launched 20 drones and five missiles at Ukraine on Wednesday, killing two people in the Black Sea region of Odesa, damaging port infrastructure, and striking an energy facility in the northwest, officials said.
A truck driver and security guard were killed in the southern Odesa region during the missile attack, which damaged port warehouses, trucks, and a civilian ship, regional governor Oleh Kiper reported. A sailor was also injured. Odesa is a key hub for Ukraine's Black Sea exports that it has revived without Russia's approval after Moscow quit a UN-brokered deal last summer that had allowed Kyiv to export food amidst the war with Russia.
The region's port facilities have been frequently attacked by Russia's long-range strikes since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Russia has consistently denied targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Separately, attack drones damaged an energy facility in Rivne's northwestern region, according to the national grid operator. A fire was quickly localized with no casualties reported, governor Oleksandr Koval stated.
The attack caused temporary power cuts but did not necessitate changes to the scheduled power cuts, the Ukrenergo grid operator said. Ukraine has been subjected to regular, hours-long power cuts due to significant damage to power facilities caused by Russian air strikes since March.
Ukraine's air force declared in a statement that it downed 14 of 20 drones over eight regions during the attack. It also intercepted three of four Russian Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles, preventing them from reaching their targets.
