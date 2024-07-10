Left Menu

Kejriwal's Bail in Excise Policy Case Suspended by Delhi High Court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faces uncertainty as the Delhi High Court suspends his bail in the excise policy money laundering case. The court criticized the trial judge’s handling of the initial bail order and highlighted procedural lapses in the investigation by the Enforcement Directorate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 13:11 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal contended against the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging his bail in the excise policy money laundering case, asserting that bail should not be revoked based on mere perceptions by the prosecution. He accused the ED of arrogance and dictating court proceedings.

Kejriwal's reply highlighted conflicting standards by the ED, stating that the agency often disregarded media reports of proceedings when convenient. He emphasized that liberty is a fundamental constitutional right, and accused the ED of fabricating charges against him as part of a 'witch-hunt'.

The Delhi High Court has adjourned the hearing regarding the ED's challenge to July 15. Meanwhile, the court criticized the trial judge for not adequately considering the conditions under section 45 of PMLA. The ED argued for suspending the bail, stating the trial judge failed to examine the case material thoroughly.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

