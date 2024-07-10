Left Menu

Amazon's Emissions Drop With 100% Renewable Energy Goal Met

Amazon's overall carbon emissions dropped 3% in 2023 as the company achieved its goal of matching all its global electricity consumption with renewable energy. This milestone is part of Amazon's broader target to reach net zero carbon by 2040. Despite overall emissions decreasing, direct operational emissions increased due to business growth and AI-related power demands.

Updated: 10-07-2024 14:31 IST
Amazon's Emissions Drop With 100% Renewable Energy Goal Met
AI Generated Representative Image

Amazon's total carbon emissions fell 3% last year, meeting its goal of matching global electricity consumption with renewable energy, the e-commerce giant reported on Wednesday.

The company has focused on reducing emissions as technology giants face scrutiny over AI-driven electricity consumption. Amazon aims for net zero carbon by 2040, having met its 2019 target of 100% renewable electricity by 2030 ahead of schedule.

In 2023, Amazon's emissions totaled 68.82 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent, down from 70.74 million tons the previous year. Direct operational emissions, however, rose 7% to 14.27 million tons, driven by increased package deliveries and business growth, including AI computing power demands.

Chris Roe, Amazon's Director of Worldwide Carbon, highlighted the challenge of balancing AI's power needs with climate goals, requiring diverse energy sources. The company invested in 112 new renewable projects last year, becoming the largest corporate purchaser of renewable electricity globally, according to Bloomberg NEF. Over 500 wind and solar projects have been launched worldwide, representing 28 gigawatts of capacity.

