Global Think Tanks Unite for Net Zero Energy Revolution

Experts from several global think tanks have launched the Net Zero Energy Transition Alliance (NETRA), a not-for-profit initiative aiming to drive the commercialization and scaling of zero carbon emission technologies across grids, transportation, and industry.

The alliance plans to operate on six key pillars: policy advocacy, research and development, market development, capacity building, knowledge sharing, and access to capital. Celebrated on Earth Day's 55th anniversary, its virtual conference attracted over 300 global thought leaders, policymakers, and innovators.

The founding members emphasized the urgency for collaboration to bridge the gap between innovation and implementation, with partners like EARTHDAY.ORG, LDES Council, and the International Solar Alliance supporting various renewable technologies, sustainable transportation, and industry solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)