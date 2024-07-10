Left Menu

Kaziranga National Park Floods Claim Lives of 159 Wild Animals

Kaziranga National Park has seen the death of 159 wild animals, including nine rhinos, as a result of recent floods in Assam. Authorities have rescued 133 animals, and efforts are ongoing with many camps still underwater. The flooding has also claimed seven human lives in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:37 IST
A man rows a boat through a flood-affected area. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As many as 159 wild animals, including nine rhinos, have died at Kaziranga National Park due to floods in Assam, according to park authorities on Wednesday. The Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, Sonali Ghosh, confirmed that the loss of wildlife is extensive due to the flooding.

"Out of 159 wild animals, 128 hog deer, nine rhinos, two swamp deer, and two sambar drowned in the floodwaters. Additionally, 12 hog deer, one swamp deer, a rhesus macaque, and an otter pup died under care. Two hog deer were killed by vehicles, and another otter pup died for other reasons," said Ghosh. Despite these losses, the park authority and forest department managed to rescue 133 animals, and 111 were released after treatment.

"Seven rescued animals, including two rhino calves and two elephant calves, are currently receiving treatment," Ghosh noted. Although the flood situation is marginally improving, 62 forest camps remain submerged, and four camps have been vacated. Kaziranga has 233 forest camps in total.

The core area of Kaziranga National Park spans 430 sq km, with more land added recently. Home to over 2,600 one-horned rhinos, Kaziranga has been severely impacted by the Assam floods, which have claimed seven lives in the last 24 hours, totaling 79 deaths this year.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority reported on Tuesday that two people from Cachar and one each from Dhubri, South Salmara, Dhemaj, Nagaon, and Sivasagar lost their lives in the floods. Over 1.7 million people across 26 districts are still affected.

Rescue operations by NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, and local administrations are ongoing.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

